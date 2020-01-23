Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
John Kennedy Obituary
John Kennedy

Knoxville - John O. Kennedy, Jr. - age 71, of Knoxville died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church since 1963. John graduated from Webb in 1966, and was an active member of Sigma Chi when he attended UT. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve from 1970-1976. John earned his living as a specialty advertising salesman for 40 years. John loved his friends, his animals, his family, sports and current events. John was born on his father's 37th birthday on May 29, 1948. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Dr. John O. Kennedy, MD (2000) and Christine L. Kennedy (1981). He is survived by his brother, James L. Kennedy; and sister-in-law, Tina S. Kennedy, of Knoxville. He is also survived by uncle, Harold Lester (Bonnie), of Meadowview, VA; aunt, Billie Lester of Abingdon, VA; and numerous cousins. He leaves special friends, Jim and Jeannie Scott of Knoxville and Art Nevins, his former boss; and many other friends. The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM with Rev. James R. Bailes and Rev. Richie Hayes officiating. A graveside service will follow at Mount Harmony Cemetery on Strawberry Plains Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church Street United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen Fund, PO Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901, or to Washington Pike United Methodist Church Food Pantry Fund, 2241 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
