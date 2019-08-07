|
|
John L. "Jack" Gompf, Sr.
Knoxville - John L. "Jack" Gompf, Sr., age 97, passed away in Knoxville, TN, in the early hours of August 4, 2019.
Jack was born in Casper, Wyoming, in 1922 to Nina (Goodman) and Carl H. Gompf. He was the 2nd child and had an older sister, Marjorie G. Pass. His family moved from Wyoming to Texas before settling in Findlay, Ohio where he attended elementary and high school. He graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, in 1944 with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was also an active member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. After graduation, Jack was hired by the Ohio Oil Co and worked at the oil refinery in Robinson, Illinois.
Jack joined the U.S. Navy 1945 and served on the USS President Hayes as a radio and radar repair technician. After his discharge, he resumed working for the Ohio Oil Co. in Robinson, IL. While in Robinson, Jack met the love of his life, Elaine Sebastian, whom he married in June 1948. They were married for 50 years before Elaine's death.
Jack and Elaine moved to Findlay, Ohio, from Robinson, where their 3 children were born - Rebecca Gompf, S. Lynne (Gompf) McGrew, and John L. Gompf, Jr. In 1959, he transferred from the Ohio Oil Co to a subsidiary named the Oasis Oil Co of Libya in New York City as a purchasing agent. As a result, he moved his family to Livingston, New Jersey. After retiring he and Elaine moved to Fairfield Glade, TN and then to Knoxville.
Throughout his life Jack was a member of and actively involved in United Methodist Churches serving as a member and chairman of the board of Trustees, as a member of the Administrative Boards, and as a member of the Financial Committees. He was also an active volunteer in his local communities and with AAA 55 Alive Driver Training.
Jack is survived by his 3 children, daughter-in-law Laurie Gompf, son-in-law Dan McGrew, and 4 grandchildren -- Amanda Gompf, Carl Gompf, Timothy Gompf, and Chris Gompf.
On Saturday, August 17, at 2:00 p.m. a memorial service will be held at Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, 7234 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909. The family also requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in his name to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Shannondale Assisted Living Center for their loving care of Mr. Gompf.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019