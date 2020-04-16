Services
John L. Hill

John L. Hill Obituary
Loudon - John L. Hill - age 78 of Loudon, passed away April 15, 2020. John was very devout to the Lord and his church. One of his passions for the past thirteen years, was welcoming new families in Loudon County with a tract and letter from Woodlawn Baptist Church. John was a retired insurance broker. He was preceded in death by is wife, Sandra M. Hill; parents, Howard Hill and Edna McCurry Hill; daughter, Jacqueline Ryan; and his sister, Shirley.

Survived by his children and spouses, Eric and Trish Hill, Lisa and Jerry Petri; grandchildren: Morgan Petri, Nicholas Ryan and Ian Petri; brother, Robert (Pauline) Hill; sister, Barbara Jean (Vic) DeGasperis, along with several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17th in the Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 323, Lenoir City, TN 37771, designated to feed children in the Philippines. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
