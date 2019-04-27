Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery
2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy
Knoxville, TN
Rev. Dr. John L. Sheldon


Rev. Dr. John L. Sheldon Obituary
Rev. Dr. John L. Sheldon

Louisville, TN

Reverend Dr. John L. Sheldon died at 61 years of age on April 20, 2019. He was the son of William C. and Carrie L. Sheldon late of Roane County, TN. John is

survived by wife, Cindy (McSween) Sheldon of Louisville, TN; daughter, Jamie Petersen (Erik), and granddaughter, Avery Hillon of Knoxville. He is also

survived by daughter, Misha Ramsey of Portland, OR;

sister, Lucreta Chesney and her

husband Bill of Knoxville and their sons, Adam (Becky) of Cumming, GA and Logan Chesney of Lafayette, IN. John entered the US Navy after high school and was stationed on the nuclear submarine USS George Bancroft (SSBN-643) Gold Crew during most of his military career. After his time in the service to his country he transformed his

service into the calling of a United Methodist Pastor serving in Knoxville and surrounding counties. John loved his family, he loved his country and he was a diligent and caring pastor in the United Methodist Conference. He will be missed by his family and friends. Family and friends will assemble for the graveside

service and interment at 11:30 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
