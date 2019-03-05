|
|
John LaFate "Moon" Hubbs
Maynardville, TN
John LaFate "Moon" Hubbs - age 60 of Maynardville, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:29 a.m. in North Knoxville Medical Center. He professed faith in Jesus Christ at an early age.
He is preceded in death by parents, Harold Glynn and Dorothy June Hubbs; grandmother, Sue Copeland; brothers, Harold Gene Hubbs, Jerry Lynn Hubbs and James Phea "Jim" Hubbs; and girlfriend, Lisa Campbell. He is survived by daughter, Jonna Sue Hubbs; brother, Larry Glynn Hubbs; and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Skaggs Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment. Pallbearers will be Justin Hunter, Jeremiah Hundley, Cody Henderson, Matthew Hunter, Bradley Rutherford and Wesley Williams. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of "Moon" Hubbs. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019