Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John LaFate "Moon" Hubbs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John LaFate "Moon" Hubbs Obituary
John LaFate "Moon" Hubbs

Maynardville, TN

John LaFate "Moon" Hubbs - age 60 of Maynardville, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:29 a.m. in North Knoxville Medical Center. He professed faith in Jesus Christ at an early age.

He is preceded in death by parents, Harold Glynn and Dorothy June Hubbs; grandmother, Sue Copeland; brothers, Harold Gene Hubbs, Jerry Lynn Hubbs and James Phea "Jim" Hubbs; and girlfriend, Lisa Campbell. He is survived by daughter, Jonna Sue Hubbs; brother, Larry Glynn Hubbs; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Skaggs Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment. Pallbearers will be Justin Hunter, Jeremiah Hundley, Cody Henderson, Matthew Hunter, Bradley Rutherford and Wesley Williams. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of "Moon" Hubbs. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now