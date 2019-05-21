|
|
John Lee McCarter, age 91, of Knoxville passed away Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at Turkey Creek Medical Center after a brief stay.
John Lee was a veteran of the U S Army Air Corp. He was owner and operator of the Frontier House from 1959 to 1980 and McCarter's Coin Laundry for many years. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle. John Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Bryson McCarter and Lizzie Ballard McCarter; sister, Theda Hartman; brothers, Carl, Herbert, Joel and Ben McCarter.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joyce Lovingood; daughters and sons-in-law, Eva and Buddy Smith; Cathey and Ron Turner; grandchildren, Sarah and Elizabeth McCurdy; brother, Charles L. McCarter; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Grigsby Chapel Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Town, www.boystown.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2019