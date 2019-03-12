|
John Lee Middleton, Jr.
Englewood, TN
John Lee Middleton, Jr. of Englewood, died Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at his residence.
He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late John Lee, Sr and Reba Hicks Middleton. He was also preceded in death by a son John Lee Middleton, III, and a brother Robert H. Middleton.
He was a lifelong member of Englewood United Methodist Church and was a Lay delegate to the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Churches. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He was a member of Manilla Lodge #633 F&AM of Englewood, he was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Scottish Rite Consistory, and the Alhambra Shrine of Chattanooga. He was a charter member of Eastern Star #491 of Englewood, and was presently serving as Grand Chaplain of the Eastern Star of Tennessee. He was a 50 year member of The Englewood Lions Club, and also a member of VFW Post #5146 Athens.
He was coordinator of the Englewood Good Will workers and president of McMinn Farmers Insurance. He was retired from Dupont Corp. in Chattanooga after 27 years of service as a machinist. He was also an entrepreneur and investor.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Della Sue Harris Middleton of Englewood; two daughters, Tenna M. Hornsby of Chattanooga, and Denna Middleton and her fiancee Steve Drummand of Knoxville; one granddaughter, Suzanne Dena Hornsby; two grandsons, Samuel John Hornsby and James Robert Hornsby; two sisters and one brother-in-law Dorothy (Dot) Hampton of Turtletown and Ann and Glenn Perrine of Englewood; one brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Ouida Middleton of Englewood; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 7:00 pm, Monday, March 11, 2019 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Rev. John Oldham and Rev. David Graybeal officiating. The committal service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Sunrise Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:30 pm at the funeral home on Monday with a Masonic service and Eastern Star Service to follow.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Hornsby, James Hornsby, Todd Harris, Roger Hampton, Al Middleton, Daniel Vincent, Jason Vincent, and Ben Michael. Honorary pallbearers will be the Young Adult Sunday school class at Englewood United Methodist Church, Kenny Dickson and Robert Saffles.
The family suggests memorials be made to Englewood United Methodist Church, 14 South Niota Road, Englewood, TN 37329; or The Manilla Lodge #633 of Englewood, Hwy. 39 West, Englewood, TN 37329.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019