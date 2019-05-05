Services
Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services Llc
3277 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 900-3083
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Harvest Park Community Building
John Lee Peters, 48, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to his forever home on March 30, 2019. He loved the Tennessee Volunteers and Nascar Racing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hayden Donly (Don) and Patricia Peters, and brother, James (Jimmy) Carl Peters. He is survived by brother, Hayden Donly (Donnie) Peters, Jr. and sisters, Melissa Marshall, Tina Peters, Regina (Pixie) Sellers and Amy Massengill. John is also survived by his nieces and nephews, great nieces and

nephews, extended family, along with many friends. The family will have a Celebration of Life on May 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at New Harvest Park Community Building. Smith Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, assisted the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019
