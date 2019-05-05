|
John Lee Peters
Murfreesboro, TN
John Lee Peters, 48, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to his forever home on March 30, 2019. He loved the Tennessee Volunteers and Nascar Racing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hayden Donly (Don) and Patricia Peters, and brother, James (Jimmy) Carl Peters. He is survived by brother, Hayden Donly (Donnie) Peters, Jr. and sisters, Melissa Marshall, Tina Peters, Regina (Pixie) Sellers and Amy Massengill. John is also survived by his nieces and nephews, great nieces and
nephews, extended family, along with many friends. The family will have a Celebration of Life on May 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at New Harvest Park Community Building. Smith Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, assisted the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019