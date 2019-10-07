Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home
Entombment
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leland Reedy Jr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Leland Reedy Jr. Obituary
John Leland Reedy Jr.

Knoxville - John L. Reedy Jr., age 81, a long time resident of Farragut, passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center after a brief illness. John was a lifetime member of Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Knoxville and a member of IBEW Local No. 760. John enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and was a beekeeper. He was preceded in death by parents, John L. and Cinda (Sexton)Reedy; brother, Kenneth H. Reedy; nephew, Kenneth H. Reedy Jr. John is survived by brother, Dr. LaVern C. Reedy (Lois) of Kingsport; nieces, Kay Hickman, Kathy Lami, Sylvia (James) Hall and Melanie Johnson; nephew Walter Reedy. The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft Halls for the excellent care and support given to John. The family will receive friends Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at 1p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.