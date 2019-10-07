|
|
John Leland Reedy Jr.
Knoxville - John L. Reedy Jr., age 81, a long time resident of Farragut, passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center after a brief illness. John was a lifetime member of Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Knoxville and a member of IBEW Local No. 760. John enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and was a beekeeper. He was preceded in death by parents, John L. and Cinda (Sexton)Reedy; brother, Kenneth H. Reedy; nephew, Kenneth H. Reedy Jr. John is survived by brother, Dr. LaVern C. Reedy (Lois) of Kingsport; nieces, Kay Hickman, Kathy Lami, Sylvia (James) Hall and Melanie Johnson; nephew Walter Reedy. The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft Halls for the excellent care and support given to John. The family will receive friends Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at 1p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2019