John Lenoir
Knoxville - John Alcus Lenoir of Knoxville, age 77, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. John was born on May 13, 1943 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Wroten Alcus Lenoir and Dora Kate Lenoir.
John was raised in Memphis, Tennessee and graduated from White Station High School. He attended Memphis State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Robinson in 1962. John went on to receive a Master's in Business Administration from Louisiana State University. His career began in International Banking in Atlanta, Georgia with The Trust Company of Georgia. John's next move took the family to Columbia, South Carolina where he worked for C & S Bank in their International Department. In 1982, John had an opportunity to move his family back home to Memphis, where he worked for Central Trust Company. In 1990, the Lenoirs moved to Knoxville where he has been a financial advisor, earning the designation of Certified Financial Planner. His last fourteen years were with Morgan Stanley in their Wealth Management Department.
In Knoxville, John was involved in Civitan International, the Knoxville Boys and Girls Club, the UT Quarterback Club, and the UT Tip Off Club. He also served as a board member on the Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame. John and his family were long time members of the Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church where he once served as a Deacon. One of his passions in life was the game of handball. After more than 50 years of playing handball for recreation and participating in competitive tournaments across the U.S., John won the "60's Plus" division of the Singles World Championship in Ireland in 2003. After a lifetime of involvement in handball, many of his closest friends were also players.
Another of "Papa John's" passions in life was his devotion to his grandchildren: Jackson, Bailey and Emma Lenoir of Chattanooga and Andrew Lenoir and Courtney Lenoir Stavos of Long Island, New York. He never missed a sporting event: from tennis to football to volleyball or any other event that his grandchildren participated in. He was also honored to attend the weddings of Andrew and Charlotte and Courtney and CJ.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia "Pat" Robinson Lenoir who he affectionately called his "luscious sweetheart". John was preceded in death by his oldest son, John Robinson "Rob" Lenoir (Susan) of Long Island, New York. He is also survived by his son, Patrick S. Lenoir (Kristy) of Chattanooga and his daughter, Kate N. Lenoir of Knoxville.
John was the oldest of five siblings and leaves behind three brothers; Kenneth Lenoir (Sandy) of Memphis, Ronnie Lenoir (Melanie) of Nashville, Bobby Lenoir (Pat) of Boaz, Alabama and a sister, Penny Lenoir Sumners (Steve) of Huntsville, Alabama. John also leaves behind a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in memory of John Lenoir, "The World Champ". In honor of John, give a friend, your family or someone more of your time through a phone call, a ball game, a fishing trip, or a similar outing. This is what he would have wanted.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private for family only but can be viewed by friends on the Berry Highland Memorial Facebook page which is Highland Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:30 am.