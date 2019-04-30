|
|
John Lestel Godfrey
Knoxville, TN
John Lestel Godfrey, age 69, passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1950 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to parents, Louise Pedigo and Otto Godfrey, Jr. John graduated from Young High School and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Purdy. After service life he worked for many years in the construction business as a Superintendent
managing large projects up to 15m. He retired from Construction Plus Inc., in 2001, as the Director of Safety and Quality Control winning awards for zero lost time accidents consistently and where he enjoyed working for many years with Sanford Loy who was both boss and friend. In recent years he enjoyed chatting with friends and small acts of kindness.
John is preceded in death by parents, Louise Pedigo and Otto Godfrey, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Barbara "Susie" Godfrey; daughter, Shannon (Rodney) Lee; grandchildren that he dearly loved, Elijah and Charleigh Rose Lee of Richmond, Kentucky; brother and sisters in law, Paul (Pam) Godfrey; a large extended family of brother and sisters in law and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of those who contributed in John's care over the years, Dr. Thomas Gaines, and Dr. Wahid Hanna at U. T. Medical Center. A special thank you to his primary care physician, Dr. Tom Haskins of Summit Medical, Dr. Mark Evans, and also to Dr. Desiree Rowe, Turkey Creek Medical Center and U.T. Hospice, who participated in John's care during his final days. We will always be grateful for the professionalism and compassion shown to John and our family. Special friends who supported John over the years, Greg Whittaker, Jonathan Jones, "back porch" chat buddy, Joyce Malone and special friend, Debbie Bess.
A Celebration of John's Life with military honors will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:30a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in John's memory be made to The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Cancer Institute, Medical Building F, Suite 310, 1926 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 800 Millwood Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019