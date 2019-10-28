|
John Lethgo
Oliver Springs - John H. Lethgo of Oliver Springs, passed away October of 2019. He was born September 23, 1938, Ballcamp, TN. He attended Ballcamp Elementary and Karns High School.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway 168, Knoxville, TN with Rev. Ken Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Memory of John Lethgo to a Veterans Organization, to Heart and Lung Organization, or a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019