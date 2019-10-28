Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
For more information about
John Lethgo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway 168
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lethgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lethgo


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lethgo

Oliver Springs - John H. Lethgo of Oliver Springs, passed away October of 2019. He was born September 23, 1938, Ballcamp, TN. He attended Ballcamp Elementary and Karns High School.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway 168, Knoxville, TN with Rev. Ken Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Memory of John Lethgo to a Veterans Organization, to Heart and Lung Organization, or a .

To leave a note or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now