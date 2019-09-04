|
|
John Liszeski
Madisonville - LISZESKI, John W., age 77, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully at his home, on Monday, September 2, 2019. John was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was an avid pigeon fancier, and loved trout fishing. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Mary's Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martha Liszeski; sister, Martha Smith; and brother, Tommy Liszeski.
Survivors: Wife of 55 years, Jimmy Joyce Liszeski; Children and their spouses, John B. (Margaret) Liszeski, Laura Liszeski Richesin; Jennifer Liszeski (David) Prowse; Walter Liszeski; Grandchildren, Mathew Liszeski, Krista Richesin, Taylor Richesin, Boone Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Zander Liszeski, Zeke Liszeski; Brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Joyce Liszeski; Sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Fred Wright, Toni Liskay; Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Rev. Dr. John Arthur Orr officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, at the funeral home, concluding with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. Chapter 93, and American legion Post 106. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019