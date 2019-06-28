|
|
John (Jack) Loop
Knoxville - John (Jack) Anderson Loop, age 39, departed this world on June 13, 2019, while residing in Rochester, New York. Jack loved writing, music, hole-in-the-wall diners, and matching wits with the best of them. He leaves behind his son Isaac Loop, parents: Johnny and Denna, brothers: Josh (Amy, Tanner, and Riley), Mike (Max), and special friend Jessica (Chloe). Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:30 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 pm, Pastor Mark McCool officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019