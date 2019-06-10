|
|
John Louis Inman, Jr.
Knoxville - John Louis Inman, Jr. - passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 49. John worked for over 20 years as a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service in Knoxville. John loved his mother and father, flowers and gardening. Preceded in death by his grandparents; sister, Tina Thurmer; aunt, Betty Russell and niece, Amanda Barr. He is survived by mother, Velma Holloway; father, John (Linda) Inman, Sr.; sister, Mildred (Robert) Adcox; brothers, Wes Sharp and Tommy (April) Inman; niece, Candy (James) Rolfe and her children, Damien, Ian, and Raven Zancker; special friends, Debbie Eslinger and Paul Norman and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather on Wednesday at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service at Roseberry Cemetery in Mascot. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 10 to June 11, 2019