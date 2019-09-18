|
John M. Vance
Knoxville - John M Vance, 93, of Knoxville, passed in peace at his home on September 15 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Sunshine Vance, daughters, Vandy (Mike) and Velvet, and granddaughters, Kori and Landen. John served in WWII and at age 18 he worried the war might end before he could get there! After being honorably discharged in 1946, he attended University of Tennessee and received his Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering. He went on to serve his country as an employee of K-25 in Oak Ridge for 47 years, enriching uranium for atomic weapons in the gaseous diffusion plant. John loved to travel and was happy to hop on a plane at a moment's notice. He loved the newspaper, especially the comics and the crossword puzzles. He had a quick wit and his humor was dry as a bone. Although his engineering mind was best with numbers, he could effortlessly whip out a witty poem or prelude. He loved his dog, sixties style bachelor pad jazz and a cool martini. He will be greatly missed. Following a private graveside service, the family will receive friends at their home on Saturday afternoon, September 21st. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019