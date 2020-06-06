John Majors
Knoxville - John Terrill Majors passed away peacefully at his Knoxville home Wednesday, June 3, 2020. spending his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River.
John Majors turned 85 on May 21 and was head football coach at Iowa State (1968-1972), the University of Pittsburgh (1973-1976 and 1993-1996) and the University of Tennessee (1977-1992.) He engineered major turnarounds at all three programs, leading Iowa State to its first ever bowl game, Tennessee to three SEC titles (including its first in 16 years) and Pittsburgh to the 1976 National Championship.
As a player at the University of Tennessee (1953-1956), he was an All-American and was twice named the Most Valuable Player in the SEC. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
But it was as a teacher that Majors had his biggest influence on football. His coaching tree, thought to be the most extensive in college football history, includes 33 assistant coaches who later became head coaches in the college or professional ranks. Once asked about the surprising number of his former assistants who later became head coaches, Majors explained, "I'm a teacher. My father was a teacher. That's what coaches do: teach."
John Terrill had boundless energy, an insatiable curiosity, a genuine love for people, and varied interests outside of sports. He was a voracious reader, loved Broadway plays, movie musicals, opera, travel, ancestry, was a student of WWII history, and loved taking friends on a yearly tour of his two home towns. John was a true Renaissance man. He will be laid to rest next to his parents and brothers in his beloved Lynchburg, Tn.
John Majors is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Elizabeth Majors; and his brothers Bill and Joe Majors. In addition to his wife, Majors is survived by his two children, John and Mary; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is additionally survived by his sister, Shirley Ann Husband; brothers Larry and Bobby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service at St. John's Cathedral will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Knoxville Symphony 100 S Gay St #302 Knoxville, TN 37902 or a charity of your choice. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is serving the Majors family. Condolences may be left at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.