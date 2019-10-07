|
John Maples
Knoxville - John Oliver Maples, Jr., age 88 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Retired from the Knox County Sheriff's Office as the Chief of Detectives after 35 years of service. Proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11 am graveside service. A special thanks to Ray, Billy and Inez. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Corps League. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019