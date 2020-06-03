John Matthew Briddle
John Matthew Briddle

John Matthew Briddle age 29, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John is survived by his mother, Susan Shoffner and stepfather Mike Shoffner; father, John Curtis Briddle; sisters, Katie Shoffner and Sydney Briddle; brother, Jake Shoffner; stepbrother, Scott Lowery; grandparents, Trudy and Peter Shea; nephew, Kavin Briddle; uncle, Mike Cole, and several cousins.

John looked forward to family gatherings where he was able to enjoy interacting with all his relatives. He was at his happiest during those times. He was gifted at writing and his interest in the fantasy genre led him to make his goal in life to write a fantasy book before his 30th birthday. He loved his family and his numerous friends and was completely loyal to them. Two of his very special friends are Aaron McLemore and Chase Tindell. John had recently developed a love of music and was working with another friend to create some music of his own.

Call at convenience Friday, June 5th between 9:30am-4:30pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel (5301 Fountain Road, Knoxville, TN 37918).

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Briddle family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
09:30 - 04:30 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
