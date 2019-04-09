|
John "Bob" Mays
Knoxville, TN
John Robert (Bob) Mays, born September 13, 1932, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by
family. A graduate of Central High School and the University of Tennessee, he proudly served in the US Navy, honorably discharging as a 1st Class Petty Officer after four years. He retired from TVA after 25 years, then served as a pastor for the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church for 15 years. Preceded in death by his parents Velma Bailey Radford and Robert H. Mays and brother, Howard Donald Mays. Survived by Jolinda L. Mays, wife of 63 years; daughter Cindy Nichols (Bobby) and son Thomas Mays (Noemi); grandchildren Brittany Nichols, Trey Nichols (Sarah), Jason Mays and Casey Mays; and special aunt Norma Sue Herron. A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and special caregivers Angela, Kesha, Gayle, Lisa, Teresa, Jamie, Natasha, Sherry and Christy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to John's home church, Heiskell United Methodist Church (PO Box 166, Heiskell, TN 37754-0166), or The Gideons International Knoxville Northwest Camp (PO Box 560, Powell, TN 37849). The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, with Rev. Linda Bass and Rev. Denver Davidson officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am, Wednesday, at Bells Campground Cemetery for interment at 11:00am. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019