|
|
John McBee, Sr.
Knoxville - John Warren McBee Sr. age 87 of Knoxville, passed away on April 27, 2020. John was born to the parents of William and Mary Petty McBee on August 25, 1932. He was the youngest of six children, Brothers Clifford, William, Oscar, and Sister Angelicia Griffin.
He was a graduate of Austin High School
He joined the Armed Forces, 1952 he moved to the rank of Sgt. He met his wife in the summer of 1955, they were married in 1959. They made their home in Chicago Illinois and were the proud parents of four children.
He was an employee of the Chicago Postal Services for 20 years, and 20 years for the Santa Fe Railroad.
He leaves to mourn his passing: Wife Valeria Lewis, Sons: Michael Anthony McBee and wife Tasha, William Patrick McBee and wife Donna. Daughter Marilyn Denise McBee (Billingsley). He was preceded in death by his son John Warren McBee Jr.
Grand Children: Cornell McBee of Virginia, Julian McBee of Atlanta, Marian Billingsley of Knoxville, Matthew McBee of Knoxville, Patrick and Patrice and Alecksander McBee of Indiana, and Mason McBee of Atlanta, and a number of nieces and nephew.
There will be a Private Family Graveside Service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Serving the family is Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020