|
|
John Mitchell Lambert, Jr.
Maryville - John Mitchell Lambert, Jr., age 80, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Maryville, Tennessee. John graduated from the Castle Heights Military Academy and the University of Tennessee. After college, he was employed for many years with Vulcan Materials. After his career with Vulcan, he independently operated his own quarries in Alabama and Tennessee. He retired in 2001. He belonged to many professional organizations. A loyal Republican, he worked in many campaigns. John was a Boy Scout Scoutmaster and he was particularly proud that both of his sons became Eagle Scouts. He served as a member of the Blount County Public Building Authority. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy; sons, John Mitchell Lambert, III of Knoxville, Jason Mathew Lambert (April) of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Sophia, Luke, Hollyn, and Helen, all of Charleston, SC; sisters, Peggy McCord (Keith), Janie Hall (Kenneth); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Dottie Kidd of Alcoa; his beloved Dachsund, Bella. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Ginger Lambert; sister, Patsy Lambert Carrick (Herman). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, 233 Currie Ave., Maryville, TN 37804. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. A Celebration of John's Life will follow at 7:00 PM. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000,
www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020