John Niethammer Jr.
1938 - 2020
John Niethammer, Jr.

Maryville, TN - John G. Niethammer Jr. Died at his home on September 18 at age 82. He was born on February 21, 1938 to John and Margie Niethammer and grew up in Paterson, New Jersey. After graduating in 1956 from Passaic Valley High School, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. while in D.C., he met his future wife Betty Freshour of Parrottsville, TN. John moved to Maryville, TN in 1960 to raise his family and start long career in US Government contracting. He eventually became owner and president at Valley Apparel LLC. A company with Manufacturing facilities in Knoxville and Clinton. He served in various leadership roles in the American Apparel and Footwear Association. Working alongside his son Jeffrey and 3 grandsons, John enjoyed work and was still active at the office. He was a member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. John loved his wife and family. His strong and steadfast Christian leadership was a benchmark for his sons and their families. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed many rounds at Green Meadow Country Club, Palm Desert California and Hilton Head Island. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Margie Walter.

John is survived by Betty his wife of 61 years; sons, Dr. John G. Niethammer III ( Diane) and Jeffrey D. Niethammer (Monica); grandchildren, Michelle Large (Chris), Matthew Niethammer (Amanda), Meredith Buckner (Josh), Justin Niethammer (Jordan), Mark Niethammer (Kali), Kevin Niethammer (Emma), Chelsea Braswell (John Mark), and Gabe Bivens; and 12 great grandchildren.

The family will have a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made in memory of John to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Pleasant Grove Building Fund, Samaritan's Purse or KARM.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
