John P. Wheeler
Lenoir City - John P. Wheeler, age 89 of Pittsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. John was born February 6, 1930 in Cleveland, TN, a son of the late Dewey and Ethel Mae (Lyles) Wheeler. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. He was the beloved husband of Mary Louise (Wintermantel) Fox; step-father of Jolene Polaritz of New Kent, VA. and Darlene McKinney of Port St. Lucie, FL. He is also survived by two sisters, Helen Keener of Lenoir City, TN and Mary Evelyn Hooks of Titusville, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Wheeler; sister, Edna Wilkerson and two brothers, Joe Wheeler and Kenneth Wheeler. Prior to his retirement he worked as a Union Electrician for the IBEW. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019