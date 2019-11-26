|
John Painter Boyd, Sr. "Jack"
Knoxville - John Painter Boyd, Sr. "Jack" - age 95 passed away, Sunday, November 24th, 2019. He was born in West Newton, PA an only child, but raised on the farm with a large extended family. Jack received a scholarship to MIT, but after a year at MIT transferred to Auburn University, but the Army had other plans. Jack was sent to the European Theater with the 397th infantry and fought in Central Europe and the Rhineland. He was truly a member of the greatest generation. Upon his discharge, Jack finished his education at Georgia Tech. His family will use words like saint, sweet, humble, wise to describe Jack. He wouldn't want too much said of who he was, a man whose life and legacy speak for him. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Jane Carmichael Boyd, and his loving daughter Evelyn Boyd Clarke. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, John P. Boyd Jr and Marty; daughter and son in law Becky Boyd Caruso and Jim; grandchildren Jessica Boyd, John P. Boyd III "Jay", and Wil Caruso. The family would like to thank the staff at Ben Atchley Veterans home and Tennova Turkey Creek for compassionate care of Jack. Jack's family will receive friends Friday, November 29th from 4:00 -6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Kingston Pike. A private family Graveside will be held Saturday. Memorials in Jack's name may be made to 2nd Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019