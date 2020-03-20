|
John Pardue
Knoxville - John Fred Pardue age 95, of Knoxville, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran's Home. Fred was a retired electrical engineer and superintendent of overhead lines for Knoxville Utilities Board. He was a graduate of Chattanooga High School and the University of Tennessee (1950). At Chattanooga High he excelled at football, basketball, baseball and pursued many other athletic endeavors. He was a veteran of WWII having served in the 8th Air Force in the European Theater of Operations against Germany. Fred was a 50-year Mason and a member of Charles McKinney Lodge 433 F&AM. He was a member of First Baptist Church Knoxville.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Margaret Smith Pardue; parents, John Monroe and Mattie Vincent Pardue; grandsons, Matthew and Jonathan Lay; sisters, Ellen Little and Doris Jean Beach.
Survivors: daughters, Cindy (Les) Williams and Marty Lay; granddaughter, Betsy Ewart; grandson, Ben (Rebecca) Williams; great granddaughter, Megan Ewart as well as several nieces and nephews.
In consideration of current health concerns for family and friends, please leave messages and condolences for the family on the Stevens Mortuary Tribute Wall. Contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed when all danger from the virus has passed. Friends are also welcomed to come by the funeral home to sign the guestbook. The graveside service will be private. The family would like to give a special thank you to the many devoted caregivers at Autumn Car Karns and Ben Atchley State Verteran's Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the television ministries of First Baptist Church, 510 W. Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Pardue's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020