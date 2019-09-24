|
|
John Patrick Jones
Vonore - JONES, JOHN PATRICK (PAT), age 57, of Vonore, passed away 11:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home. He was born January 14, 1962 in Athens, Tennessee. He graduated from Vonore High School where he was an outstanding athlete, playing football and basketball. Later he attended Hiwassee College. He worked for Denso Mfg. for several years and later drove for Ryder Trucking, making many friends along the way. He was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Sue Jones; brother, Larry Jones. Pat was a loving husband to his wife of 21 years, Susan Dunlap Jones; Father to Ashley Brooke Rabotte, of Nashville; and Jody Teffeteller, of Walland. He is also survived by granddaughter, Lanie, who referred to him as her "Babe", and grandson, Little Man- Rylan; Loving sisters, Nioka Spangler (Scott Logan), Jennifer Wiggins, of Vonore, Brenda Rollins Kidd, of Maryville; Special nephew, David Wiggins; Mother-in-law, Sue Dunlap; Brothers-in-law, Bill (Judy) Dunlap, of Maryville, Steve (Betty) Dunlap, of Powell; Pet dogs, Scooter, Koda and Fluffy. A special word of thanks for all the loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Corntassel Cemetery Fund, 2100 Povo Road, Madisonville, TN 37354. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Allen Tyler officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, Corntassel Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019