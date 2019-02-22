|
|
John Patterson
Knoxville, TN
John Albert Patterson, age 72, left this earth on February 17, 2019. He was born in Morenci, Michigan, July 31, 1946. He was the only son of George Allen and Mary Frances Patterson. He lived in 12 different states and had the pleasure to be in 48 of the contiguous States plus Alaska. He always said that while he had NO lifetime friends, his frequent moves forced him to learn to get along with many people and to never make presumptions about other individuals. In December, 1958, he was diagnosed with Type I, insulin dependent, diabetes and battled that for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his second wife Sharon Ann Sugden, of Charlevoix, Michigan, and by former foster child Jimmy Byrge. He is survived by a son, Martin Patrick Patterson, a daughter, Kerry Lyn Hutson and her husband Brian, a grandson, Devin Tyler Rhys Cason, step grandchildren, Channing Avery Hutson and Lily Michelle Hutson, all of Cullman, Alabama, all of whom, he will love forever, a sister-in-law, Barbara Sugden, and her husband, Ron Vargason, of Arlington Heights, Illinois. He wants to acknowledge his many friends and companions at the South Knoxville Senior Center and his great and longtime friend Julie Pearson of Rochester, MN. His remains will be cremated and scattered with those of his beloved wife of 27 years Sharon Sugden. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019