John Paul Baugues, Sr.
Alcoa - John Paul Baugues, Sr., age 93, died on May 13 at his home in Alcoa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Watha and Dorothy Baugues; brother, Martin; sister, Alice Delp; first wife, Jo Ann Canterbury.
John was born in Beckley, West Virginia. He attended Purdue University and later received a degree in Mining Engineering from West Virginia University. He served in the U.S. Army of occupation and was stationed in Germany from 1945 to 1947.
John worked in Wharton, West Virginia, from 1950 to 1960 as an underground mining engineer. In 1960, he was promoted to resident engineer for Eastern Gas and Fuel's Federal # 1 coal mine in Grant Town, West Virginia, one of the largest bituminous coal mines in the world. In 1968, John joined Pittson Corporation as Vice President of Operations for the Compass, Badger, and Suel Divisions. In 1970, John partnered with friends in purchasing and managing coal operations in Kentucky, Virginia, and Alabama. Before his retirement, he served as a coal consultant for TVA.
John was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Knoxville.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Ricker Baugues; son, John P. Baugues, Jr.: grandchildren, John P. Baugues, III, Adele Wiedemann; brother, Donald Baugues.
No services are planned.
Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church at 201 E. Third Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020