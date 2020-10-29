1/1
John Paul Sanders Sr.
Oak Ridge - John Paul Sanders, Sr, 94 of Oak Ridge passed away on October 27, 2020 at his home at Asbury Place, Maryville.

He was born on July 4, 1926 in Hope, Arkansas, the son of Alonzo M. and Nina Briant Sanders..

He is preceded in death by wife of 54 years Bennie Sanders, and sister Lonina Sanders Hill.

John was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge TN.

Mr. Sanders served in the US Army Air Forces during WWII in the Asia Campaign.

He received his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech and was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Honor Society and Delta Signa Phi Fraternity.

He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory after 31 years.

John was a life member of the Oak Ridge Lions Club and was devoted to their philanthropy serving as Chapter President, District Governor. He was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellow and inducted into the Tennessee Lions Hall of Fame in 2013. He was also appointed as Emeritus Board Member of East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank

He is survived by two sons, John Sanders, Jr. and wife Laurel of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Robert Sanders and wife Donna of Jacksonville, FL. Grandchildren, Mattea Sanders and husband Clay Marshall of Washington, DC and Corbin Sanders of Charlottesville VA.

A graveside services will be held at 1pm Saturday, October 31 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Oak Ridge, TN with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. The family requests that memorials be in the form of donations to the Oak Ridge Lions Club, PO Box 4085, Oak Ridge, TN 37831. An online guest book may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
