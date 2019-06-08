Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Loudon - John Aaron Pope age 52 of Loudon passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. John was a 1985 graduate of Loudon High School. He graduated top of his class from Nashville Auto Diesel College. Over the years John worked for various tractor companies where he was employed as mechanic. He wanted to stay involved with the farming industry of which he was passionate. He was a hard working farmer and loved tending his cattle. John is preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Andrew Pope. Survivors include his daughters, Johnna Pope of Loudon; Morgan Pope, Oak Ridge; parents, James and Jo Ann Pope, Loudon; nephew, Andy Pope, Florida and niece, Macy Pope of Missouri; numerous friends and his best dog buddy, Jerry. Services to honor John will be held 3 PM Sunday in the McGill Click Chapel. Mr. Jeff Harwell and Mr. Jim Thomason officiating. Interment to follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Contributions in memory of John may be made to the Tennessee 4-H Foundation, 100 River Rd. Suite 112, Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 1:30 - 3:00 PM Sunday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
