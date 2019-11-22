|
|
John Price
Knoxville - John Emmert Price
John Emmert Price, 94, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. John is a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
John is preceeded in death by his parents Luther and Lelia Price. His brother Wade Price and sister in law Ethel Price, Niece Lois Ann Baker.
John is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Betty Garrett Price. His Son John Daniel Price, his grandson John Matthew Price, great grandchildren Thom, Evan and Miles Price. His nephew and his wife Jimmy and Doris Price.
The Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will meet at the funeral home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019