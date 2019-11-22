Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Price Obituary
John Price

Knoxville - John Emmert Price

John Emmert Price, 94, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. John is a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

John is preceeded in death by his parents Luther and Lelia Price. His brother Wade Price and sister in law Ethel Price, Niece Lois Ann Baker.

John is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Betty Garrett Price. His Son John Daniel Price, his grandson John Matthew Price, great grandchildren Thom, Evan and Miles Price. His nephew and his wife Jimmy and Doris Price.

The Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will meet at the funeral home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -