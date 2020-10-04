1/1
John R. Allen
Knoxville - John R. Allen, 86, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Friday October 2nd, 2020. He was a member of TN Ave Baptist Church and lived in the Lonsdale Community for 80 plus years where he was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Londsdale". John was a man of many talents and loves from stock car racing to coaching baseball for 20 plus years, an avid fisherman to owning and operating A&A Body Repair for 56 years. He was the renowned lead singer of Johnny Allen and the Country Cowboys. He was a true Braves Baseball Fan and followed his team faithfully. He loved working with his hands and remodeled several homes along with his son, John, Jr., in the Lonsdale area. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pearl Allen, daughter Cindi Allen Cruze, granddaughter, Meghan Farmer and son-in-law, Ricky Alan Watts. He is survived by wife of 67 years, Mary Jane, his loyal caregiver; sons John Jr., Jim & Rick Allen; daughters Teri Taylor (Paul), Kim Sanford (Bobby), Jamie Ledbetter (Danny), 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Hospice ladies Suzie and April for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to our local charity Thrive of Lonsdale who feeds and cares for local children (Thrive of Lonsdale 1317 Connecticut Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921). Receiving of friends will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
