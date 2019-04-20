|
John R. Jones, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
John R. Jones Jr. "JR", age 83 of the Karns Community entered eternal rest April 16, 2019. JR was a long-time
member of Grace Baptist Church in Karns and attended Karns High School. JR was born in Winchester, KY March 6, 1936. He worked at Union Carbide, Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 35 years before retiring in 1987. He was active in the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge and served as Exalted Ruler for several years. He also enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye who passed in 1991. Mother and Father, John Sr. and Martha; Brothers, Joe and Sam. He is survived by his children and their Spouses, Steve and Dana Jones, Bob and Rhonda Jones and Terri and Mike Woods, all of Knoxville. His Sisters, Nancy Hardin and Mary Ann Swafford of Oak Ridge. He had four Grandchildren. Randy Jones, Kaleb Jones, Tabitha Watkins and Ian Woods and several Great Grandchildren. Although the last few years of his life were hard, he always had a smile for those he encountered. The family will receive friends Monday, April 22 from 5 to 7 at Weaver's Funeral Home with service following. The family will have a private graveside service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved Wife, Faye. Thanks to the people who cared for him at West Hills and Amedisys Hospice. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019