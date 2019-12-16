|
Dr. John Ramsey Clapp
Knoxville - Dr. John Ramsey Clapp has "slipped the surly bonds of earth, to touch the face of God" on this 15th day of December,2019. He now resides in his heavenly home. Dr. Clapp has been reunited with his late wife, Marjorie Clapp, his little brother and close friend, Phil L. Clapp, and his sister-in-law and chef extraordinaire, Lemoyne Clapp.
He rejoices in this heavenly reunion with his parents, John & Sarah, as well as his daughter-in-law, and fellow football enthusiast, Glynda Cate.
Glenn Cate, will be among those, to welcome John to his new home, and to thank him for his diligent and loving care of our Mother, Betty H. Cate.
Betty and John shared many laughs, numerous games of checkers, and a love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while together for the past 24 years. John was a man of amazing humility, and humbleness.
He loved the Lord with all of his heart. He shared that love in many ways with others. John's presence, his comfort, his advice, his quick wit, his sense of humor, and his easy smile, will be terribly missed by all.
John Ramsey Clapp, was born August 12, 1928. Dr. Clapp attended, Young High school, and the University of Tennessee, receiving his Doctorate of Medicine in Dentistry. He served in the Korean war. He was a lifetime member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church.
He leaves behind his wife, Betty H Cate, stepchildren, Steve Cate, Sandra Cate-Davidson and husband Gary Davidson, David Glenn Cate, as well as Glenda Cate Chandler, and husband William Chandler. He leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his beloved nieces and nephews, Lynne Draughon, Krisden Parrott, and P.J. Clapp.
We thank you John, for the love you showered upon us, the advice and care that you gave, the jokes you shared, the notes of encouragement, and for the many ways that you have Influenced our lives and the lives of others.
You are one of our greatest blessings, and you became our Dad. We will always be grateful to you, and look forward to joining you again one day. So, no goodbyes John, but simply put...until we meet again.
Well done thy good and faithful servant.
Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery at 12:45 PM for a 1:00 PM graveside service on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019