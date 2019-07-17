|
John Randolph Quarles
Rockwood - Randy Quarles, 74, passed away peacefully July 13th, 2019 at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a longtime member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church. Randy was a Marine Veteran, a retired school teacher, and the girls basketball coach at Harriman Middle School for many years. His teaching career spanned over 35 years. He was also a student in the Harriman School System. After retiring from the teaching profession, he proudly joined the Roane County Sheriff's Office in Courthouse Security serving over 11 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy Quarles and Jeanne Shannon Quarles. Randy is survived by his wife Nancy, and two daughters & their husbands, Angela and Phillip Gibson who reside in Jacksonville Florida, and Darby and Stacey Hall in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He has two grandsons, Cameron and Nathan. Also, a brother, Ron and his wife, Jean Quarles who reside in Powell, Tennessee. He has many nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Loved by many, Randy was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, school teacher and friend to anyone he came in contact with. His family invites you to attend his Celebration of Life Gathering on Friday, July 19th anytime between the hours of 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm at the Harriman Middle School Gym in Harriman, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Roane County Animal Shelter.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019