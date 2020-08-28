John Raymond Nelson, Jr. M.D.



Knoxville - John Raymond Nelson, Jr. M.D. of Knoxville passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1930 in Miami, Florida to J. Raymond Nelson, Sr. and Elizabeth Turnley Nelson and grew up in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland. He was a graduate of Wake Forest College and Bowman Gray School of Medicine (now known as Wake Forest University School of Medicine).



Following internship, he joined the Navy and trained at the U.S. Naval School of Aviation Medicine in Pensacola, graduating first in his class as a flight surgeon. After three years of active duty he was discharged with the rank of lieutenant commander. In 1962, he completed his residency in internal medicine and moved to Knoxville to begin private practice. He was a founding member of Internal Medicine Associates.



In addition to providing clinical care he was involved with multiple medical organizations and activities. He served as clinical associate professor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, as president of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine, and chief of staff at St. Mary's Hospital. He became a Fellow in the American College of Physicians. In 1997 he retired from private practice but continued part time work in an occupational medicine clinic and for the Knoxville Military Entrance Processing Station until full retirement in 2014. He served two terms as chairman of the Tennessee Medical Association (TMA) Board of Trustees. For eleven years he was privileged to serve as president of the Tennessee Medical Foundation, the arm of the TMA that ministers to physicians impaired by addiction and other problems. In 2003 he was awarded the TMA's Outstanding Physician Award.



Dr. Nelson was a dedicated member of the Church of the Ascension, serving multiple terms on the Vestry and as senior warden, as well as chairman of the Second Mile Capital Campaign. In recent years, he delivered meals for the FISH ministry.



He was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He loved classical music and UT football. He was a man of utmost integrity.



Dr. Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Thomas Stewart Nelson, and by his daughter Margaret Elizabeth Nelson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Hunter Nelson; children Marilyn Nelson Hughes (Mark) of Houston and John Raymond Nelson, III (Nancy) of Seattle and grandchildren Thomas Nelson Hughes, Caroline Ann Hughes, Natalie Killian Nelson and Jack Raymond Nelson.



The family is very grateful to the staff at Shannondale Healthcare Center for the kind and loving care they provided for him for over two years.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Church of the Ascension, Orange Grove Center in Chattanooga, or the Tennessee Medical Foundation. Because of the pandemic, a private service at the Church of the Ascension will be live-streamed on FaceBook at noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020 and available for streaming later.









