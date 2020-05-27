|
John Renoth Johnson
John Renoth Johnson. 61, truck driver and dedicated UT fan passed from complications of a terminal illness May 23. Survived by mother, Shelby Farmer, siblings Rebecca Weaver, Patricia Hurst, Jason Johnson and step sister Stacy Moyers. Nieces, Miki Cisneros, Shelley and Angel Weaver, Amy Grinstead and Scarlett Johnson. Step sons Randy and Travis Lane, great niece Ana Cisneros, great nephews Braelyn, Amaya, Alex, Marco, Javon and Marshall. Preceded in death by father Oscar L Johnson, step mother Kay Johnson and grandparents Oscar Johnson and Rochelle Beard. Skilled musician who deeply enjoyed music, NASCAR, Volunteer football and family. Also author of own childhood biography and was a very spiritual person who loved his pets, special friends Ted and April Felknor and his wife Pam. Arrangements will be at Rose Mortuary on Broadway in Knoxville. 865-523-2121
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020