John Rhea
Madisonville - John Randall (J.R.) Rhea, age 83, of Madisonville passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. J.R. was born on November 3, 1935 to John & Elizabeth Rhea and graduated from Tennessee Technological University with a degree in Animal Husbandry in 1958. He married his beloved wife of 53 years, Mattie and started a prosperous life as a businessman and farmer. J.R.'s greatest enjoyment was his family, especially his precious grandsons Hayden and Houston. His smile was infectious, and he brightened the day of all who came in contact with him always making others feel better and never complaining about his situation. J.R. made a career in agriculture and enjoyed talking about farming with all he met. J.R. was a servant and spent his life making a positive impact on others. He was honored to serve his country with the 131st Air National Guard. He also served his community in many ways and was a lifelong dedicated member of the Etowah Lions Club. Most importantly, he served his Savior with a Christian example to all he met and was a member of Hopewell Springs Missionary Baptist Church since he was 12 years old. J.R. is preceded in death by his son Glenn Randall Rhea, parents and brother, Isaac Mont Rhea. He is survived by wife, Mattie, son Jonathan (Alice) Rhea, grandsons, Hayden and Houston Rhea of Madisonville and sister, Wilma Ratledge of Sweetwater. Funeral 8:00 P.M. Saturday, Hopewell Springs Baptist Church, Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Interment 4:30 P.M. Sunday, Hopewell Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hopewell Springs Cemetery Fund, 2138 Niles Ferry Road, Madisonville, TN 37354. Family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Saturday at Hopewell Springs Baptist Church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019