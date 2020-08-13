1/1
John Richard Andres
Seymour - John Richard Andres of Seymour, Tennessee passed away on August 8, 2020. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Seymour. Our father, a complicated man, was self-made. He was from a small town in northwestern Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the Navy, to which he fervently remained loyal throughout his life. His career took him from aircraft to aerospace. His projects included sending men to the moon, testing aircraft necessary for the defense of his country, and directing launch operations of GPS for civilian use as a result of President Reagan's directive. He was an avid golfer, making his first hole-in-one at age fifty and then again at seventy-five. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, collecting coins, cooking for his family, and taking care of his yard. His sense of dedication, loyalty and honor in his career, in his marriage, with his family and his friends, was always forefront to every decision and accomplishment. John was preceded by the 2019 death on his wife, Vivian Elizabeth (Davis) Andres; his son Matthew L. Andres, his father, Leroy W. Andres and his wife Gertrude, his mother Violet M. Dean; his brother Edward L Andres, and his sister, Vera J Bryant. He is survived by his son Captain (USN) Gary M. Andres Sr. and daughter-in-law Sharon; daughter, Valerie L. Andres; son Bret C. Andres and life spouse Pam Rieley; grandchildren, Jon, Virgil, Michael, Leha, Elizabeth and Gary Jr.; nieces Nancy Brown and Norma Stanford, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Charlie and Mary Ann Blankenship, and Randy and Ann Trater. A mass will be offered for John and Vivian, at their church on September 12th on what would have been their 67th anniversary. Arrangements have been made by Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour, Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
