John Robert Milligan
Knoxville - John Robert Milligan, age 76, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and was retired from Ameristeel. John was a 50 year member of Smoky Mountain Model A Club and avid bowler. Survived by wife, Carolyn Milligan; sons, John (Kelly) Milligan, Robert (Cathy) Milligan; granddaughter, Casey (Allan) Bohanan; great granddaughter, Alyssa Bohanan. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 pm Saturday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. The family will have a private burial at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com