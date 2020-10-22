1/1
John Robert Milligan
Knoxville - John Robert Milligan, age 76, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and was retired from Ameristeel. John was a 50 year member of Smoky Mountain Model A Club and avid bowler. Survived by wife, Carolyn Milligan; sons, John (Kelly) Milligan, Robert (Cathy) Milligan; granddaughter, Casey (Allan) Bohanan; great granddaughter, Alyssa Bohanan. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 pm Saturday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. The family will have a private burial at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
