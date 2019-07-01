Services
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery (gather at 10:45 at the cemetery)
John Ronnie (J.R.) Housley

Jefferson City - JOHN RONNIE (J.R.) HOUSLEY, age 74, of Jefferson City, TN passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2019. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Jefferson City, retired from the U. S. Post Office with 35 years of service, and worked for Brookfield Uniforms. He was an award winning photographer in the state of Tennessee and employed by the Standard Banner, where he had enjoyed taking thousands of pictures of area families and activities. Preceded in death by parents, John Housley, Sr. and Catherine Lampkin Housley. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Still Housley; children, Tim Housley, Tony Housley (Tammy), Richie Housley, Christy Early (Mark); seventeen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Grant Housley; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home with Pastor Lloyd Jones and Dr. Dean Haun officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 on Wednesday morning at Westview Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service.

ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN

865-475-3892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 1, 2019
