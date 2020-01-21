|
|
John Roosevelt Dorsey
John Roosevelt Dorsey, born August 16, 1933, transitioned from life to reward, January 18, 2020 at Fort Sanders Hospital.
He leaves his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Luvernel (Allen) Clark; sons, Gregory (Vickie) Dorsey and Anthony Dorsey, all of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Sonya (Daune) King, Atlanta, Georgia; three loving sisters whom he cherished, Mrs. Beverly (John) Brown, Mrs. Margaret Ashley, Ms. Marie Dorsey; loving brothers, Woodrow (Nancy) Dorsey all of Atlanta, Georgia and Lorenza (Victoria) Dorsey of Kansas City, Missouri; devoted companion, Ms. Deloris Gordon; several grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, including First Calvary Baptist Church whom he loved with his whole heart.
Special thanks to all who help during his illness to include the Thompson Cancer Survival Center.
Family will receive friends, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church; Celebration of life, 2:00 p.m., Dr. George W.C. Lyons, Jr., Officiating .
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020