John S. Mahoney Jr.
John S Mahoney, Jr

Knoxville - John S. Mahoney, Jr, age 72, passed away September 11, 2020, at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. John was a faithful member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and was an avid Vol fan. John also served in the US Navy. He served on many Church committees and local community activities. He and Liz travelled across the United States in their motorhome. He loved the Tennessee Vols and visited all the SEC stadiums. His other passion was his granddaughter, Olivia. and her love for softball. He also has a grandson, Kennan. He had hopes that he would follow his path and go into the military. He loved his daughters Tara and husband Ken, and Laura and husband Walter He always told me that his girls were his greatest accomplishments. He was very proud of them.

He was preceded in death by sons, John Stephen and Joseph Matthew.

John is survived by his wife of fifty years, Elizabeth Mahoney; daughters Tara and Laura, grandchildren Olivia and Kennan; sister, Kathy Simmons; several nieces and nephews; and countless lifelong friends who became family.

Family will receive friends 1-3pm Sunday, September 20, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A funeral mass will be 10:30am Monday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Burial will be 2pm Monday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors conferred by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and the US Navy.

Please consider memorials to St. John Neumann Church.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
SEP
21
Burial
02:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
