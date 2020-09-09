John Shelley Berkley



John Shelley Berkley went home to be with the Lord on August 3rd 2020 after a long bout with cancer at the age of 64. John is survived by his children Daniel John Berkley, Benjamin Lee Markham, and Matthew Preston Markham and his brother Carroll Edward Berkley. John was predeceased by his parents Clifford Berkley and Margaret Marshall and the love of his life his devoted and faithful wife Kay Echols Berkley. He had 3 grandchildren Ava, Gabriel and Clara who adored him.



John was born in Knoxville, Tennessee at Fort Sanders Presbyterian Hospital. He graduated Central high School in 1975 and moved to Durham, NC to attend HVAC vocational school. John worked at Research Triangle Institute as HVAC/ Project Manager. He met his wife Kay in 1985 and moved to Raleigh with the boys (Benjamin and Matthew) in 1987. Daniel was born in 1989, and the family was complete.



John was devoted father and great friend. If a son broke something, a neighbor needed a hand, a coworker found himself in a bind or a friend was in a tough spot, John was always there! John was not afraid to tackle any project around the house and loved his wife and boys dearly. John was also a great dancer, or at least he though he was. John and Kay would always show off their dance moves at pig pickings, weddings, family gatherings, cruise boats, or in the living room if Top Gun or Dirty Dancing happened to be on. It didn't matter where! He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all how knew him.



There will be a celebration of life following the Covid-19 Pandemic. Date and Locations/TBD.









