1/
John Shelley Berkley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Shelley Berkley

John Shelley Berkley went home to be with the Lord on August 3rd 2020 after a long bout with cancer at the age of 64. John is survived by his children Daniel John Berkley, Benjamin Lee Markham, and Matthew Preston Markham and his brother Carroll Edward Berkley. John was predeceased by his parents Clifford Berkley and Margaret Marshall and the love of his life his devoted and faithful wife Kay Echols Berkley. He had 3 grandchildren Ava, Gabriel and Clara who adored him.

John was born in Knoxville, Tennessee at Fort Sanders Presbyterian Hospital. He graduated Central high School in 1975 and moved to Durham, NC to attend HVAC vocational school. John worked at Research Triangle Institute as HVAC/ Project Manager. He met his wife Kay in 1985 and moved to Raleigh with the boys (Benjamin and Matthew) in 1987. Daniel was born in 1989, and the family was complete.

John was devoted father and great friend. If a son broke something, a neighbor needed a hand, a coworker found himself in a bind or a friend was in a tough spot, John was always there! John was not afraid to tackle any project around the house and loved his wife and boys dearly. John was also a great dancer, or at least he though he was. John and Kay would always show off their dance moves at pig pickings, weddings, family gatherings, cruise boats, or in the living room if Top Gun or Dirty Dancing happened to be on. It didn't matter where! He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all how knew him.

There will be a celebration of life following the Covid-19 Pandemic. Date and Locations/TBD.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved