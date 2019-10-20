|
John (Ed) Shinlever
Knoxville - Shinlever, John (Ed), age 65 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was a retired steelworker with JBM Fabrications. Ed was a former dirt track champion, having built his own race cars and an avid fisherman. He was a dedicated family man, being a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Shinlever, father Pat Shinlever and sister Carolyn Shinlever. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jama Shinlever; daughters, Bridget Shinlever, Christina and Scott Frady, and Melissa Cole; mother Virginia Shinlever; 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandsons; sisters, Norma and Gail, and brothers, Pat and Allen. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jack Arwood officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:30 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL and proceed in procession to Ft. Sumter Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019