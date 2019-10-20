Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 AM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Sumter Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shinlever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Ed) Shinlever

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John (Ed) Shinlever Obituary
John (Ed) Shinlever

Knoxville - Shinlever, John (Ed), age 65 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was a retired steelworker with JBM Fabrications. Ed was a former dirt track champion, having built his own race cars and an avid fisherman. He was a dedicated family man, being a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Shinlever, father Pat Shinlever and sister Carolyn Shinlever. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jama Shinlever; daughters, Bridget Shinlever, Christina and Scott Frady, and Melissa Cole; mother Virginia Shinlever; 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandsons; sisters, Norma and Gail, and brothers, Pat and Allen. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jack Arwood officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:30 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL and proceed in procession to Ft. Sumter Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now