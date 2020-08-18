1/1
John Steve Ramsey
John Steve Ramsey

Clinton - John Steve Ramsey - of Clinton, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 75. Preceded in death by parents, Vate and Evelyn Ramsey. Survived by children, David (Angie) Turner, Steve (Angela) Ramsey, and Michelle (Mark) Ramsey-Haun; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Penny) Ramsey and Billy (Janice) Ramsey; and sister, Darlene (James) Perry. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tony McAffee officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
