John Steve Ramsey
Clinton - John Steve Ramsey - of Clinton, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 75. Preceded in death by parents, Vate and Evelyn Ramsey. Survived by children, David (Angie) Turner, Steve (Angela) Ramsey, and Michelle (Mark) Ramsey-Haun; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Penny) Ramsey and Billy (Janice) Ramsey; and sister, Darlene (James) Perry. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tony McAffee officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com