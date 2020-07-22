John T. Davis, Jr.
Lenoir City - John T. Davis Jr.- age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. He was a graduate of Lenoir City High School, received his Masters from Middle Tennessee State University and his EDS from the University of Tennessee. John was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. John retired from the Lenoir City School System after a 35 year career as a teacher and principal. He loved gardening and was a history buff. Preceded in death by his parents, John T. Davis Sr. and Areta Cluxton Davis; brother, Sam Davis, and sister, Areta Faye Limburg. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carole Davis; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Greg Woods; son, Philip Davis; grandchildren: John Connor Woods, Caroline Woods and Garrett Davis; brother, Richard Davis; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will proceed to Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee in John's memory. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com