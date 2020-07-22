1/1
John T. Davis Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John T. Davis, Jr.

Lenoir City - John T. Davis Jr.- age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. He was a graduate of Lenoir City High School, received his Masters from Middle Tennessee State University and his EDS from the University of Tennessee. John was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. John retired from the Lenoir City School System after a 35 year career as a teacher and principal. He loved gardening and was a history buff. Preceded in death by his parents, John T. Davis Sr. and Areta Cluxton Davis; brother, Sam Davis, and sister, Areta Faye Limburg. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carole Davis; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Greg Woods; son, Philip Davis; grandchildren: John Connor Woods, Caroline Woods and Garrett Davis; brother, Richard Davis; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will proceed to Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee in John's memory. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved