Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hansard Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
John Teffeteller


1947 - 2019
John Teffeteller Obituary
John Teffeteller

Maynardville - John Larry Teffeteller, age 72 of Maynardville, Tn went to Heaven to be with his savior on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, and was called to preach at the age of 19. John was the pastor of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. John was a member of the J.C. Baker Lodge #720. John also served as an officer for the Blount County Sheriff's Office. John was a well-known hair Stylist/Barber in Blount County.

John is preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Altoies "Toy" Teffeteller. John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Dianne Teffeteller: Sons: Rick (Angela) Teffeteller, Scott (Sondra) Teffeteller and Michael Taylor, Daughter: Kandas (Daniel) Bailey. Grandchildren: Marshall, Zach, Noah, Kayden, Michael Lee, Whitney, Rachael, Daniel Charles, Jennifer and Jacob. Sisters: Diane (Reggie) Ball and Suzi (Chris) Hudson. Brother: Charles (Peggy) Teffeteller: Mother-in-law Judy Taylor and several Nieces and Nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, September 30th, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel with a Masonic rites conducted by J.C. Baker Lodge # 720 with a funeral service following with Reverend Shannon Myers, Reverend Charles Teffeteller and Reverend Clarence Ulman officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 A.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Hansard Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery for an 11 A.M. Interment Service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of John Teffeteller. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 30, 2019
