John Thomas Ammons


1944 - 2019
John Thomas Ammons Obituary
John Thomas Ammons

Knoxville - Tom Ammons, age 74, passed away Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. Born in Knoxville, November 30th, 1944, Tom graduated Rule High School then served in the Army in Korea during the Vietnam Era. He later served on the police force in Knox County, TN and Treasure Island, FL before becoming a security guard at Y-12, where he retired. In 2002, he incurred a traumatic brain injury from a motorcycle accident and sadly was never the same. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beatrice Ammons, and his brother, Frederick Ammons. He is survived by his only daughter, Tamara Longworth, her husband Bill, and four grandchildren, Megan, Drew, Kensington and Regan. Tom's POA has chosen to cremate him with no service. His daughter asks in lieu of flowers, respects can be shown by a donation to Young Williams Animal Center in Tom's name.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
